CQC gives care home good rating

A recently published inspection report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has praised a care home in Cramlington.

Northlea Court was delighted to have received an overall good rating, showing that the home is attaining high standards in the five key areas the care regulator assesses – being safe, being caring, providing effective care, being responsive to residents’ needs and well led.

The inspectors found that people living at the facility, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care, were looked after by a team who were caring, kind and considerate and who and treated them with respect for their dignity.

One resident told the inspectors that staff ‘treat me very well and they do help a lot’ and a relative mentioned to them how the staff have banter and dance with residents.

They reported that staff told them they enjoyed working at the home and residents and their relatives were consulted as much as possible about care plans.

In addition, the inspectors saw that there was a range of activities, outings and interests available for groups of residents or on an individual basis.

Jacky Reed, regional managing director for Four Seasons Health Care, said: “It’s thanks to the dedicated work of the care team that Northlea Court was rated as good overall and against all of the CQC inspectors’ core criteria.

“It is gratifying to see the comments by residents and their relatives, which let us know the team is so well appreciated.”