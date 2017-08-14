Craft events for Blyth youngsters

Parents with young children in Newsham who are stuck for something to do over the holidays are being invited to a series of family craft events.

Organised as part of the Newsham Community Matters project, the events will take place on Wednesday, August 23 and 30, at St Bede’s Hall, and are aimed at younger children and their parents.

The free, drop-in sessions will include craft activities and games and will run from 2pm to 4pm.

Dodgy Clutch Theatre Company will be coming along to the session on August 30 to run workshops for children and put on a performance.

The Newsham Community Matters project was developed by the county council earlier this year, after the authority canvassed opinion in the community about what they would like to see developed.

With the help of a £26,000 grant from NE Procurement, weekly courses and activities were developed with the aim of improving the lives of people in the area.

The project focuses on three themes – IT Matters, Practical Matters, such as first aid and tenancy advice, and Family Matters, such as healthy lifestyle advice.