Craig’s Day finishes fund-raising year

A year of fund-raising to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of a Lynemouth man culminated with the annual Craig’s Day.

Craig Williamson died from an undetected heart defect in 2007 at the age of just 24 and his family and friends have organised activities each year to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

This year's pool trophy winner was Josh Robson.

They decided to do 10 events this year and now the final event has taken place, the 2017 total has been announced.

They brought in £12,687.62 – smashing their target of £10,000. The grand total is now £47,458.62.

Other events this year included a clairvoyant evening, charity football game, a sponsored walk and poker nights and three of them did a skydive.

Dan McNally, BHF area fund-raising manager, said: “We want to say a huge thank you and well done to our Ashington fund-raising branch.

“It’s been an honour getting to know these guys and although I’m very glad to have met them, I’m sad at the heartache they’ve had to go through for it to happen.

“The money they have raised will go towards making sure this heartache doesn’t have to happen to other families.”

On Craig’s Day at the Lynemouth Miners’ Welfare Institute, the pool trophy winner was Josh Robson, Anthony Fairfax won the darts competition and the dominoes winner was Simon Trotter.

In addition, the fancy dress winners were Alison and Anthony Fairfax.

A family spokesman said: “We would like thank all the local businesses and people for their donations and help over the last 10 years because without their continuous support, we wouldn’t have achieved this grand total.

“This includes cheque donations from Lynemouth Parish Council, Lynemouth Power Limited and MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.”