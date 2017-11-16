Cramlington care home honours war heroes with personal display

A care home has created a special display to remember the country’s war heroes from across the decades.

Residents, family members and staff at Hartford Court Care home, in Cramlington, have spent the past few weeks working on the display.

In that time they have been knitting and crocheting more than 600 poppies for a special Remembrance display within the home.

They sewed more than 500 onto some hessian to make the display, then making their own sack bags to finish it off.

A care home spokesperson said: “A lot of hard work went into the finished product and I’m so proud of our residents and relatives for their contribution.

“The display is a talking point for our residents as lots of them served in the service.”