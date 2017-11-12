Cramlington care home residents play Dr Dolittle

Residents at a Cramlington care home had a chance to talk to the animals during a recent trip to Whitehouse Farm, near Morpeth.

The folk from the Royal Masonic Benevolent Institution home Scarbrough Court were able to experience hands-on sessions with rabbits and guinea pigs, as well as mice, rats and even snakes for the bravest among them.

They also learned about the different animals on the farm and how to care for them.

The visit was organised by the care home’s former activities coordinator Dawn Peters, who is now a member of the team at Whitehouse Farm and created the connection between both organisations, in cooperation with her former colleague at Scarbrough Court, Stacey Hunter.

Stacey said: “Meeting animals is always a great experience for residents, who enjoy their company. Many residents have had pets at home and the interaction at the farm really helps boost their health and feeling of wellbeing.”

Scarbrough Court and Whitehouse Farm are planning to arrange more visits.

Dawn Peters said: “When I joined the team at Whitehouse Farm, I often thought how much the residents at Scarbrough Court would enjoy to meet the animals.

“The chance to interact with animals really helps residents forget their troubles and feel calm and content. We are now working on a dedicated outreach programme to local care homes.”