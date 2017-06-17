Cramlington DTE branch milestone

The Northumberland branch of Donaldson Timber Engineering (DTE) is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

DTE Cramlington, which supplies the North East with trusses, spandrel panels, l-joists and open web joists, was the construction company’s first branch outside Scotland when it opened in 1992.

Since then, the branch has gone from strength to strength, now employing 30 members of staff and having an annual turnover of £3.9million.

Managing director Jonathan Fellingham said this was a ‘terrific achievement’ of which they are ‘incredibly proud’

The occasion was marked by an event at the branch, where long-serving staff were presented with anniversary awards and certificates.

Andrew Lee, general manager, said they have a ‘solid team’ in Cramlington.

He said: “The local knowledge and expertise in the branch is unbeatable.”