Cramlington Rockets have a magic weekend at St James’ Park

Rugby league fans turned out in force for a magic weekend.

Young and old from Cramlington Rockets were at St James’ Park in Newcastle for the Dacia Magic Weekend.

Cramlington Rockets at the Dacia Magic Weekend. Picture by Play Touch Rugby League.

A seam of orange in the East Stand was visible on Sky Sports’ TV cameras as supporters from the club – which now has more than 230 players – joined in the fun on and off the pitch.

On the pitch, 50 Rockets were given the opportunity to get close to the action.

The U8s had the crowd on their feet during half time of the Widnes vs Wakefield match with some tremendous tackling.

And some club youngsters were mascots for the St Helens v Hull FC clash.

Cramlington Rockets U8 in action during the Dacia Magic Weekend. Picture by Stuart Rintoul.

And during half time of that game, the Rockets Touch team played Yorkshire Thorns with newly qualified match official Ben Shires, an U15 at the club, taking charge of his very first match.

The Rockets also flag bearers for Hull FC while U7 player Rocco Allen captured the most attention, presenting the match ball for Huddersfield Giants vs Catalan Dragons.

Despite being mad about rugby, due to his autism Rocco has found it difficult in the past to get involved but thanks to the Rockets’ sessions he is now able to be fully involved.

Rockets chairman Jeff Ball said: “Magic Weekend is aptly named. It’s an event that is not only a great two days for all the family but allows us to showcase what is good about rugby league while also creating memories to last a lifetime.

“It has definitely helped us raise the profile of both the club and North East Rugby League immeasurably.”