Cramlington Rockets score sponsorship deal with Nando’s

A sports team have scored a major partnership with a national restaurant chain.

Cramlington Rockets has teamed up with the nearby Nandos restaurant in the town which will see the company’s logo adorn the first team strips for the rest of the 2017 season.

As well as supporting the main club, Nando’s will support the club’s community department, who work with more than 30 schools across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

The new partnership was announced in a launch event at Nando’s Cramlington branch attended by more than 200 of the Rockets family.

Nando’s assistant manager Daniel Nesbitt said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring Cramlington Rockets.

“Since we opened nine months ago, the Rockets have supported us and shown how much they are part of the community of Cramlington.”

Rockets head coach Dave Townend said: “It is great to see so many Rockets at the announcement and it means a lot to have the support of a big name like Nando’s.”

Nando’s are joined by local firms MC-Media and Mitchell’s Garage on the shirt, adding to the club’s list of corporate partners that also includes The Education Network, JB Motors – Cramlington, Rhino Rugby and Audi.

Rockets chairman Jeff Ball said: “We are big fans of Nando’s and delighted to have them on board. We are very proud to work with all our partners, combining national names with highly reputable local companies that reflect our values as a club.”