Cramlington’s Bazaar Group set for ‘ground-breaking launch’

Cramlington-headquartered Bazaar Group has launched its pioneering furniture design brand at Europe’s leading international design festival.

The team at Bazaar Group behind the innovative new furniture brand known as Leda is getting ready to unveil the first of its ground-breaking product designs at this year’s London Design Fair, which started today and runs until Sunday.

The Wing, by Leda.

Moving away from traditional, structured design and focusing on soft, ergonomic design, the Leda designers anticipate that The Wing will cause a stir among the international design scene.

Drawing its name from its splayed, pointed corners that form a winged shape, the first product from the new British designer has been inspired by Northumberland’s landscape and culture.

The launch is a strategic new business move for Bazaar Group and is a primary focus in creating sustainable future growth for the award-winning company.

Bazaar Group managing director Mark Dolder said: “We have taken a revolutionary approach to the development of Leda and we felt it was only right to unveil the first, original product of the brand on an international stage, among the design industry’s thought leaders.

“The Wing is the first of its kind, entering the busy design market at a very exciting time. Now, more than ever, people are looking for design-led furnishings for their homes and we hope to see Leda stocked in multinational retailers as it becomes a household name of the future.”

Inspired by Northumberland, the Leda team hope to bring a sense of the North East region to their London exhibition this coming weekend.

Leda sensory and dynamism designer Allison Chatten said: “We drew on the freedom and dynamism of our Northumbrian surroundings in the creation of Leda and the first product.

“From organic shapes in the landscape to the everyday lifestyles of our friends and family, we wanted to build a brand based on contemporary life and a product that would adapt to a person’s body and lifestyle. This is an innovative concept we refer to as engineering responsive design.

“Normally in furniture design a person has to adapt their shape to fit into a seat, but with the Leda Wing its soft form moulds to the shape of the individual. This turns furniture design on its head and is going to force people to consider furniture of the future in an inventive new way.

“Our motto is to live effortlessly, which is also based on a very North East attitude of being yourself and feeling content, and we hope this translates seamlessly to the international visitor demographic we meet at the exhibition.”

The London Design Fair, which describes exhibitors hailing from 28 countries around the world as original thinkers and early adapters of design, is set to attract more than 27,000 visitors. Leda is inviting people to be the first to experience its ground-breaking responsive furniture design.

Leda’s Allison Chatten concludes: “We just ask that people keep an open mind. Our aim with Leda is to create furniture experiences that encourage the individual to imagine new possibilities for everyday life.”