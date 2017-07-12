Cramlington staff saddle up to raise funds for charity

Staff got on their bikes to raise money for a cancer charity.

Inspired by the bravery of a teenager who died from a rare form of cancer, more than 30 employees from HTL group took part in the challenge.

They cycled 100 miles over two days from the company’s Cramlington HQ to Alnwick and back again, raising more than £4,500 for Jessica’s Sarcoma Awareness.

The ride, called the HTL 100, is the third time the company has used pedal power to raise money for Jessica’s Sarcoma Awareness.

HTL Group MD Paul Storey said: “We were approached by lots of local charities, but we decided we could help most by adopting one of them. When we met Jessica’s parents their story touched all of us.”

The company’s marketing lead Faye Mann added: “The charity’s become very close to all of our hearts.”

Jessica’s father Trevor Robson said: “We can’t speak highly enough about the kindness of the people of HTL and the efforts they make to raise money for Jess’ charity.”

Jessica was only 18 when she died three years ago after a brave fight against sarcoma cancer. She started the charity to help other children affected by cancer.

Her parents Trevor and Julie and sister Nicole have raised more than £160,000. Half of the money has been donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust and Sarcoma UK, while the Robsons are waiting to hear if they will be granted planning permission to build lodges at Henshaw near Haltwhistle to provide free respite breaks for ill children and their families.

The money raised by HTL will go towards the project.

During her illness Jessica, her parents and sister Nicole spent time together, away from hospitals, in a caravan on the Northumberland coast.

Those memories have inspired the Robsons to provide the same experience for other families.

Julie said: “It will allow children and teenagers fighting cancer and their families to have free breaks to spend quality time together and create everlasting memories.”