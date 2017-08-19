Cramlington Town Council crackdown on abandoned shopping trolleys

Cramlington Town Council plans to clamp down on shops that do not collect abandoned shopping trolleys after gathering more than 300 in the past year.

The council claims that abandoned trolleys have become a major problem in the town.

Although some retailers contract companies to collect them, the council says it is increasingly being left to them to pick up the trolleys and return them to shops.

As a result, the council is now looking into legal powers it may have which can allow the scrapping of abandoned trolleys if retailers do not pay to collect them.

Coun Barry Flux, who has retrieved a number of these trolleys himself, said: “Many of our estates are blighted by dumped trolleys and personal responsibility as well as action from stores is needed.”

Residents can report abandoned shopping trolleys by calling 01670 707831.