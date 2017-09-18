Attacker jailed after stamping on stranger’s head

A man has been jailed after he repeatedly stamped on a stranger’s head as he was celebrating a Christmas night out in Bedlington.

Jack Stevenson, 25, launched an unprovoked attack on David Wailes while he was in The Grapes Pub on December 23 last year.

Stevenson, of Carlton House, Bedlington, was convicted on September 4 at Newcastle Crown Court of wounding, assault and breaching a suspended sentence. He was jailed for five years.

There was no altercation or argument that provoked Stevenson to attack the victim. He launched a single punch that sent Mr Wailes to the floor and then stamped on his face. He then punched an 18-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested less than two weeks later.

Detective Sergeant Jason Kell said; “The victim was left with a fractured eye socket but given the ferocity of the attack, his injuries could have been much more severe. Thuggish behaviour like this is simply not acceptable. We want people to feel safe to enjoy their night out, at whatever time of year, without worrying about people like Stevenson.

“We’re pleased with the sentence that’s been handed down to the offender and hope that this serves as a warning to others about the consequences of launching a mindless attack like this.”