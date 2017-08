A 59-year-old Blyth man has admitted threatening to upload a film of his former partner in ‘an intimate situation’ on the internet.

Kenneth Robinson, of Maddison Street, also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by sending more than 100 emails to the woman at her Eyemouth home between July 2 and July 10.

Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until September 4.