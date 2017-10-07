Female jogger sexually assaulted in Northumberland

Police are appealing for witnesses after a female jogger was sexually assaulted in Northumberland.

The incident happened between approximately 6am and 6.30am today.

The woman, 48, was out jogging near Exeter Close/Norwich Close, in Ashington, when she was approached by a man riding a BMX-style bicycle, who then sexually assaulted her as he rode past.

The woman continued running and the same man approached her for a second time on Sixth Avenue/Linshiels Gardens, where he then got off his bike and sexually assaulted her again.

The woman was able to get away and contacted police who are now appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

Extra officers have been on patrol in the area to reassure local residents and specialist officers are supporting the woman following the incident.

The male is described as white, aged between late teens and early 20s, 6ft tall, slim build and wearing a dark puffer-style jacket.

The woman was wearing a bright coral-coloured long-sleeve running jacket, black leggings and trainers with flashing lights on them. She believes there was a man walking his dog in the area who may have seen something.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 262 07/10/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.