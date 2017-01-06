Witness appeal after man is robbed in Blyth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in Blyth.

It attack happened at 8.45am on Friday, January 6, on a cut between Dukes Gardens and Temple Avenue.

A 26-year-old man was walking along the cut when he was approached by three men, who spoke to him. They then attacked him and stole a black Lenovo laptop in an ASDA bag for life, an undisclosed amount of cash and an e-cigarette he was holding.

The man suffered facial injuries which required medical treatment.

One of the offenders is described as 6ft 2in tall, in his 30s, stocky build, stubble, with short black hair. He was wearing a bomber jacket, dark blue jeans and black boots.

The other two were possibly early 20s, both slim build. One was wearing a light grey hoody with the hood up and light grey joggers, the other a dark coloured hoody with the hood up and dark joggers. One of the two men was carrying a blue carrier bag.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house inquires in the area and are appealing for help from the community.

Acting Sergeant Jon Common said: “We’re asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have information about this robbery to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 206 of 06/01/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.