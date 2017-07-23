Cubs walk in the dark for charity

Youngsters from the Ashington area made light work of a walk in the dark to raise funds for the Guide Dogs charity.

Members of the Cub pack from the 1st Hirst Scout Group based in North Seaton achieved their disability badge after working on developing their knowledge of various health problems.

Activities included learning how to cope with obstacle courses blindfolded.

They then went a step further by taking part in the charity walk.

Susan Black, the Akela of the 1st Hirst, said: “The cubs sang songs, did some signing and gained a general awareness of how people with a disability cope in the modern world – such as learning to write their name in Braille.

“Following this, they decided to raise money for Guide Dogs by organising a sponsored walk in the dark around the Queen Elizabeth II Park at the Lakeside.

“They gathered with Tracey Smith and her guide dog Cissi to walk around the park so as to gain an appreciation of how blind people manage and cope.

“There had been heavy rain making for muddy conditions, but that didn’t deter the cubs from having a good time for a good cause.

“A few weeks later, Tracey came back to the group to show the cubs how Cissi assists her and at the end of the evening, they presented her with a cheque for the Guide Dogs charity.”

It has been a busy period for the Cub pack as they have also enjoyed a canoe day that was organised to develop their skills on the water.