Danger warning to Blyth festive sea dippers

Festive dippers at Blyth are being gifted a one-hour supervised window to enjoy a safe plunge in the briny.

Northumberland County Council and Blyth Lifeguards and Swimming Club have joined forces to make everyone aware of the dangers of ad hoc or informal sea dips for charity over the Christmas and New Year period.

Many seaside resorts have organised events every year that are supervised and safe. However, without proper provision for lifeguards and first aid, unaware organisers could face prosecution if there were any untoward incidents.

The county council and the swimming club are organising a safe time to dip for anyone who wants to come to Blyth beach on Boxing Day morning between 10am and 11am and take the plunge, weather permitting, under the safe supervision of the lifeguards and medics.

All groups and individuals will be welcome to come along free of charge, although people will be able to make a donation to the club for their participation. There will also be refreshments and change facilities available on the day.

Anyone organising a charity dip who wants to come along to Blyth, should contact Arthur Cranson on 01670 797323 or arthur.cranson@northumberland.gov.uk for information and registration.