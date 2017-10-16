Daredevils take the plunge for charity

Seven daredevil volunteers took a massive leap of faith to raise funds to support young people in Northumberland.

They zipwired from the top of The Baltic across the Tyne and raised more than £1,000 for Ashington-based Cygnus Support.

The mental health charity offers services throughout Northumberland to anyone aged over 14.

It has a range of supportive talking therapies and has been raising funds to support more young people in the area.

Business development manager Michelle Brannigan said: “More and more young people present with mental health issues and it is important for us to be able to offer them support so they can become the best they can be.”

Cygnus has also set up a supportive network for anyone working in mental health and emotional wellbeing.

For more details, or to donate, contact michellebrannigan@cygnussupport.com