Darren packs a punch in first professional win

A former footballer is packing a punch in the ring.

Rookie professional boxer and ex-Whitley Bay footballer Darren Reay has praised the support of his first major sponsor following his first professional fight win.

Super-lightweight Reay fights out of the Fighting Chance camp based in Gateshead

And the 27-year-old from Bedlington has personally thanked Northumberland based accountancy firm AWS for getting behind him, as he embarks on his journey as professional boxer.

Reay said: “It was a real boost for me that a long established and reputable business like AWS showed their support for me ahead of my first professional fight.

“Confidence is everything in sport, especially in boxing, and when a business like AWS gets behind you, it adds that vital bit of confidence and belief that you can go on to achieve bigger things.

“To have their support ahead of my first pro fight really gave me the boost I needed throughout my training camp to really focus and concentrate on my fight and achieve my goals.”

Leanne Carr, director at AWS, said, “Darren is a well-known and liked Northumberland sportsman.

“AWS have been based and in the region for over 25 years and we are delighted to get behind Darren and help support his new career as a professional boxer.”

Based at Northumberland Business Park in Cramlington, AWS provides tax advice, accountancy and payroll service to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses.