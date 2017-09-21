Dean says thanks with his feet

Dean Grey was determined to go the extra mile to show his gratitude to the nursing home which is caring for his mother-in-law.

He ran the Great North Run in aid of Northlea Court at Cramlington and is hoping to have raised more than £200 for its residents’ fund.

Dean’s mother-in-law Maud moved into the home after the progression of Alzheimer’s meant she was unable to be left on her own.

He said: “I cannot speak highly enough of the care Maud has received since she was moved to Northlea and the support and advice the staff at the home have given my wife and I at a very difficult time. The professionalism of all the care workers and nurses is first rate and their efforts to make Northlea Court a comfortable, stimulating and safe home for all the residents are exemplary.”

Dean finished the run in 2h 33m.