Defibrillator available in village after fund-raising

Following a big fund-raising effort, a defibrillator is now in place outside Lynemouth Pharmacy.

A total of £1,400 was raised by customers and staff in a variety of ways, including fancy dress days, raffles, making knitted items to be sold for the cause and putting donations into a collection box.

In memory of Craig Williamson his family and other residents of Lynemouth have raised �34,000 for the British Heart Foundation. As this year is the 10th anniversary of Craig's death, the fundraisers are aiming to raise �10,000 in 2017 and have organised a range of events to support the cause. Picture by Jane Coltman.

The rest of the money required for the defibrillator and cabinet was provided by The Stephen Carey Fund. It works with communities and organisations throughout Northumberland to help combat cardiac arrest.

Accredited checking technician Lesley Willis, who led the co-ordination of the activities by staff at the pharmacy, said the team wanted to do something that would be suitable for all village residents and the idea for the defibrillator was influenced by the fund-raising efforts for the British Heart Foundation over the last 10 years by family and friends of Craig Williamson, who died from an undetected heart defect in 2007 at the age of just 24. They were invited to the unveiling ceremony.

The guests who unveiled the defibrillator were Honorary Lynemouth Freemen Sadie Williamson and Gillian Thompson.

Two plaques are next to it, one in memory of Craig Williamson and the other is about the funding for the defibrillator.

Pharmacy staff and a number of local residents recently took part in defibrillator training run by The Stephen Carey Fund at Lynemouth Miners’ Welfare Institute.