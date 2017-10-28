Developers on the look out for further sites

A homebuilder is looking for future sites following the success of its first development.

Tantallon Homes, whose backers include former Bellway executive director Peter Stoker and James Bell, a member of Bellway’s founding family, is nearing completion of its development in Dudley.

The site comprises 14 three and four-bedroom three-storey homes, with all four-bed homes being reserved and interest high in the others.

Tantallon Homes, which develops in collaboration with North East-based contractor PCD UK, is building Tantallon Court on the site of a former school in Dudley.

Craig McClen, founder and director of PCD, said: “The combination of Peter’s expertise on the financial and operational side, alongside James’ housebuilding heritage and my experience of creating high-end developments, is something that sets us and our projects apart.

“We are very ambitious and are keen to look at further opportunities across the region.

“Our development in Dudley is a small but high quality project. Demand has been high since plans for Tantallon Court were first announced.

“Help to Buy has been important for us, as it makes our homes accessible and affordable, and the fact Dudley has not seen as much new homes development as many other surrounding areas has meant that Tantallon Court has attracted a lot of positive attention and feedback.

“We are keen to replicate the success of Dudley elsewhere and are continually on the lookout for potential new sites.”

James Bell, who worked on a number of projects with PCD prior to Tantallon Homes being established, said: “Building houses is in my blood, it is my family heritage, and the vision for Tantallon is to create another very successful housebuilder that hails from the North East.

“It is great to work alongside Peter, who I have known all my life, and Craig to follow in my family’s footsteps and create an ambitious new name in high-quality home building.”

Tantallon Homes has been supported with its first development by law firm Sintons and its specialist residential development team, led by Alan Harkness.

Alan, consultant at Newcastle-based Sintons, said: “Tantallon Homes is an ambitious new regional housebuilder which has made no secret of its desire to expand, and its ethos of creating small developments of high-quality family homes is something that could be replicated all around the North East.

“Peter Stoker and James Bell’s experience and understanding of the housebuilding sector is an invaluable asset to Tantallon Homes, and combined with Craig’s track record of building bespoke high-end developments, we have every confidence that together they will go on to achieve further success.”