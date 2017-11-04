Developing young citizens in county

School pupils from across Northumberland were invited into County Hall for Local Democracy Week.

The collaboration between Northumberland County Council’s democratic services and the youth service saw around 1,000 students of all ages take part in activities themed around citizen participation.

Pupils from Central Primary School in Ashington working hard on their anti-litter campaign.

Pupils attended workshops where they developed artwork for International Women’s Day and looked at issues affecting them in their community.

They also had the opportunity to ask local town and county councillors questions in formal Question Time sessions, which resulted in lively debates each time.

The schools that took part in Local Democracy Week included Bothal Primary School, Central Primary School, Ashington, Horton Grange Primary School, Blyth, Stakeford Primary School, Atkinson House School, Seghill, and Astley High School, Seaton Delaval.