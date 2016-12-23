Diamond wedding anniversary repeats itself

On December 13, 1976, Charles and Clara Raper, of New Hartley, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

They are pictured, below, being congratulated by the then Mayor, Coun Arthur Reuben Hancock, and Mayoress of Blyth Valley Borough Council.

Now, almost 40 years to the day, their son, the recently-retired chairman of the New Hartley Community Association, Clive Raper, and his wife Eileen, celebrated their own diamond wedding.

They re-created the photograph (see under the headline for this article) on their anniversary – December 15 – where they were congratulated by the chairman and vice chairman of Seaton Valley Council, Coun Darren Mullen and Coun Karen Collier.

The couple held a party at the New Hartley Memorial Hall and they would like to thank all those who donated to their chosen charities – the RNLI and Air Ambulance Fund.