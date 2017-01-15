Do you want to pay more for police?

Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird, is asking for the views of residents on the amount of council tax to be paid for local policing – the police precept.

The force’s central funding for 2017/18 can be increased, but only if this precept is raised by £5 per year for a Band D property – an extra 10p per week.

Email views to enquiries@northumbria-pcc.gov.uk by January 22. Residents must include their home address.

In Northumbria, people living in a band D property currently pay £93.33 per year in council tax for their police service. This area currently has the lowest police precept of all the 43 police forces in England and Wales.

Dame Vera said: “I am asking if people would be content to pay a maximum increase of 10p a week on a Band D property to minimise further cuts. I want to hear what they think is best for Northumbria.”