Donations sought to help disabled girl

A Cramlington family has launched another fund-raising appeal to help a young girl gain further independence.

Paige Tazey suffers from cerebral palsy and is currently undergoing botox injections at the RVI every six months in a bid to help relax her stiff muscles.

Donations from members of the public meant her loved ones were able to purchase a special bike a few months after this appeal was started in September 2015.

And now they are hoping that similar support will allow them to get another useful piece of equipment – a Grillo walker.

Charity nights and other activities are also being organised to raise funds in aid of the seven-year-old, who attends Cleaswell Hill School in Guide Post.

Paige’s grandmother Marina Logan said that the family saw someone using a Grillo walker at Wansbeck General Hospital and thought it would be really helpful.

She added: “It would make a big difference because she would be able to walk along the floor without anyone having to hold on to her.

“The response from the community was great last time, so hopefully we will receive a similar level of support for this appeal.

“We are open to suggestions as to how we can raise further funds and it would be fantastic if local businesses could get involved to help.

“Any person or business that would like to help can email me – marinalogan@hotmail.co.uk”

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/2xgo6ik