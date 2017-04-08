Double joy for Bede Academy at sports tournament

Young athletes enjoyed a silver lining to their annual ‘Olympics’ with a special guest endorsing their efforts.

Team GB Olympic silver medal-winning Rugby 7s star Marcus Watson was guest of honour at the annual Emmanuel Schools Foundation games.

Bede Academy taking part in the rugby section of the Emmanuel Schools Foundation games.

Every year students from the four ESF schools – including Bede Academy in Blyth – take part in a host of fixtures with sports including rugby, football, volleyball, cross country, netball and hockey.

After a day of fierce competition, Watson, who plays for Newcastle Falcons, told students: “You start playing sport because you enjoy it but if you are good it soon becomes very serious and may not be as much fun.

“The important thing is to remember why you started and to keep having fun with your friends.”

In a question and answer session, he told students about his experiences at the Rio Olympics.

Watson said: “It was incredible being in the lunch queue with the likes of Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps and the Williams sisters.

“It felt really special winning silver, though a little odd too as we were celebrating despite being hammered in the final by Fiji.”

Football and hockey players from Bede Academy celebrated winning their coveted competitions.

Bede principal Gwyneth Evans said: “Although we are one family of schools, individual loyalties come to the fore at this annual event, where everyone is competing for the honour of their school.”

“It’s a great day of competition and it’s always a pleasure for our students to visit our sister schools, renew friendships and meet new young people from across the region.”