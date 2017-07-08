Double joy for Blyth club at awards night

An organisation supporting youngsters in Blyth is celebrating a double success.

Silx Teen Bar, who were nominated in seven categories, won two awards at the NE Youth Projects with Pride Awards.

Georgia Arrowsmith won the Young Volunteer of the Year award.

She has been attending the youth club for five years and officials are proud of the progress she has made.

The organisation also won the award for Sport, Leisure and Culture.

Jackie Long, senior youth worker, said: “We are extremely proud that Georgia has been given this award as she really deserves it, she is so keen to help and support and has benefited immensely from her participation.

“We are also so delighted to have won the award for Sport, Leisure and Culture too we strive so hard to provide activities and projects for our young people to participate in.”