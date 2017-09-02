Dozens take part in parkrun trial

A total of 70 runners and 20 volunteers met at the Quay wall in Newbiggin by-the-Sea to participate in an important run.

It was a trial for the parkrun event in the town that is planned to take place weekly from the end of September.

Jacqueline Prouse, the event director for Newbiggin-by-the-Sea parkrun, expressed her enthusiasm for the very scenic 5km course.

The run starts at Church Point by the Lifeboat House before entering the Promenade and along to Spittal Point.

Runners then return along the Promenade and finish near Caffè Bertorelli.

Jacqueline said: “Newbiggin-by-the-Sea is a fabulous venue for parkrun and I feel sure that it will attract many runners of all ages.

“I would like to thank the people of the town for their support and thanks to the local running community, Ashington Hirst Running Club, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Partnership, Newbiggin Town Team and the town and county council for all their help.”

Coun Alan Thompson, deputy chairman of the town council, said: “Newbiggin-by-the-Sea has made a tremendous comeback over the last decade and this event is another factor that will contribute to the prosperity of our community.

“I feel sure that local traders will benefit.

“I would like to thank my fellow trustees of the Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Partnership, who were pleased to make a substantial financial contribution that made this event possible.”