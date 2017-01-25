Driver punched and kicked during road-rage assault

A motorist was punched and kicked in a road-rage incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault which happened near Blyth at 5.15pm on Monday.

A 29-year-old man was driving an MG ZT car southbound on the slip road from the A189 southbound onto the Three Horseshoes roundabout.

After pulling into the outside lane to allow traffic to join the A189 beside ASDA Blyth and was followed by a white C3 which flashed its lights.

When the MG came to a stop on the slip road the C3 also stopped and the male driver got out of the vehicle and approached the MG driver.

There was a verbal altercation and the C3 driver assaulted the MG driver, punched his face, causing him to fall to the ground and he was then kicked in the head causing him to lose his glasses.

The offender then drove off. He is described as a white man, approximately 19-years-old, 5ft 9ins tall, medium build, possibly brown hair shaved at the sides. He was wearing a brown tight fitted t-shirt, light coloured jeans and had a local accent

Police are appealing for witnesses and in particular they want to hear from a woman in a silver car which was parked behind the two vehicles on the slip road at the time of the incident.

Police are appealing for this woman and anyone else who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 798 of 23/01/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.