Drivers advised of continuing roadworks on major roads

Motorists are being advised of planned roadworks taking place this week.

Regular schemes are continuing on sections of the A1 and A19 from Monday to Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Highways Agency said all improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

The work includes:-

• A1 Morpeth, Northumberland

Work continuing on the bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place.

From Monday to the end of April there will be a 24 hour lane closure north and southbound.

• A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside

The A19 southbound will be closed on Monday and Tuesday between 8pm and 6am for interchange improvement work.

There will also be a 24 hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes.

• A1 junction 56 Barton to junction 51 Leeming Bar

There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day.

From Monday to Friday there will be a southbound carriageway closure at junction 56 Barton. There will also be a carriageway closure northbound between junction 50 and Scotch Corner, and southbound between Scotch Corner and junction 51.

• A1 Blaydon Haugh Viaduct, junction 73 to junction 74, Newcastle

There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. From Monday to Sunday there will be a carriageway closure northbound between 8pm and 6am. All these closures will take place with a diversion in place.