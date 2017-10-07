Drivers warned over speeding

Drivers are being urged to cut their speed, with the introduction of new signs.

Ashington Town Council has installed radar-controlled speed awareness signs, following concerns raised by residents of speeding in the town.

It is hoped the signs will make drivers aware of when they are driving above the legal limit, and make them slow down.

Coun Mark Purvis, the council’s business chairman, said: “The vast majority of motorists in the town drive responsibly and considerately. However, as research demonstrates, the difference of a few miles per hour can often be life and death. By installing the speed awareness signs we are raising the issue of speed with the aim of encouraging all drivers in the town to drive more responsibly.”

The signs have been spread across Ashington, with a focus on schools and roads coming into the town, such as the A1068 and Woodhorn Road.

In developing the project, the town council has worked with Northumberland County Council’s highways team and Morelock Signs Ltd. The project has also been supported by Ashington’s six county councillors.