Drop-in on town redevelopment

Arch is inviting Bedlington residents to hear about the progress with its development plans for the town centre.

With planning permission now secured, a new retail-led scheme is taking shape that will transform the area.

To keep residents and businesses up to date with progress, and to hear the latest on timescales, design and retailer interest, Arch has arranged a drop-in session on Thursday, September 28, from 3pm to 7pm at Bedlington Community Centre.

Arch representatives will be on hand to discuss the latest developments and answer any questions.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, chairman of Arch, said: “We want to involve local residents in the exciting developments for their town centre. This is an opportunity to find out more about the next stages of the scheme and a new exciting chapter in the development of the town.”