Drug dealer jailed for over five years

Two people have been sentenced for drug offences in Blyth.

Mark Reith, 42, of Aldbrough Street, Blyth, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drug heroin.

Helen Stoker, 31, of Marlow House, Blyth, also pleaded guilty to allowing the supply of drugs on her premises.

The pair were sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court this week with Reith being jailed for 5 years 7 months while Stoker was given a 24 weeks sentence suspended for 18 months, with 9 months drug treatment and a victim’s surcharge.

A drugs raid was carried out in November 2015, following concerns raised by local residents about suspicious goings-on at the address in Marlow Street in Blyth.

During the raid officers seized heroin cut into deals with a street value in excess of £1,000 and recovered over £1,000 in cash and mobile phones with incriminating evidence.

DC Ian Pattison, of Northumbria Police, said: “We take the supply of class A drugs most seriously as we know the damage such illegal drugs use causes our communities.

“We’re pleased with the sentences handed down and believe this will act as a deterrent to others.

“This police action was on the back of intelligence from the community and I’d like to thank local people for their help and support.

“Residents had told us they had concerns about suspicious activity in the area and we were able to take action from the information we received.

“I would urge members of the public to continue to help us keep Northumberland safe by reporting any suspicious activity to us.

“I hope people in Blyth feel reassure by the action taken and will continue to work with us to help us stop crime, including illegal drug abuse in our communities.

“I’d urge anyone with infraction about crime or disorder where they live to contact police.”