Duo charged with murder of Owen Kerry appear in court

Two people have appeared in court today following the death of a Cramlington teenager on Christmas Eve.

Owen Kerry died after being stabbed in Cramlington Working Men’s Social Club, located in the Village Square area of the town, on Saturday night.

Lyndsey Harper, 36, of Queens Gardens, Annitsford, and Brian Cahill, 35, of Northern Terrace, Dudley, were arrested and both of them were later charged with murder.

They appeared before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court earlier today.

They were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing before a judge at the same court on Thursday morning.

On Monday afternoon, Owen’s family released a statement paying tribute to the 19-year-old.

They said: “Owen was a much loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and a great friend to many people.

“Indeed, he will be dearly and sadly missed.”

At 10.27pm on Saturday, police received a report from the North East Ambulance Service that a stabbing had taken place.

Owen was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, but died at the hospital as result of his injuries.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any useful information, to call officers on 101 – quoting reference number 973 of 24/12/16.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.