Economical benefits of offshore wind industry

Areas key to the offshore wind industry are reaping the economic benefits, a new report has revealed.

The report – Offshore Wind: Regenerating Regions – Investment and Innovation in the UK, published by RenewableUK – highlights the important of the industry, with Blyth earmarked as a key site.

It also contains case studies of innovative local companies working in the sector including the supply chain.

Among the areas highlighted are the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult testing site at Blyth, an innovation hub for the offshore wind industry which will shortly be welcoming the world’s largest wind turbine blade, made by LM Wind Power, which is 88.4 meters long.

Richard Harrington, Energy Minister, said: “Britain is leading the world in developing offshore wind at a competitive price for consumers.

“New offshore wind projects will cost half as much as those proposed just two years ago, thanks to our competitive auctions, and we have committed up to a further £557million for renewable projects.

“As this report shows, the sector is attracting investment that is helping to transform economies and communities across the country. We want to build on our successes to date and we are working with the industry as we build our industrial strategy.”

RenewableUK’s chief executive Hugh McNeal said: “Innovative companies in the North East are playing an important role in the UK’s world-leading offshore wind industry.”

“This report looks at the wide range of companies in places like Hartlepool, Blyth, Darlington, Newton Aycliffe and Stokesley, as well as projects operating or being built off the coast – and plans for even bigger offshore wind farms in the future in this area.

“2017 has been a milestone year for the UK’s world-leading offshore wind industry.

“Record-breaking cost reductions, confirmation of new power auctions, and offshore wind placed at the heart of the nation’s Clean Growth Strategy, mean that this sector is now a key part of British industry.

“We’re creating thousands of jobs in an industry with a vibrant supply chain and attracting billions in investment to the UK.”