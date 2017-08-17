A-LEVELS: Astley Community High School, Seaton Delaval

It was another great year of A-Level and Btec results for students at Astley Community High School, Seaton Delaval.

Students achieved excellent results in a wide range of subjects.

Steph Campbell achieved top A-Level grades in sociology, biology and chemistry and is going to Southampton University to study medicine.

Jon Davison’s dream of a career in international relations and politics is becoming reality as he secures his place at Northumbria University, with top A-Level grades including an A* in sociology.

Jack Orton achieved As in maths and physics and a distinction star in ICT and is going to study mechatronics and robotic engineering at the University of Sheffield.

Katia Tartaglia secured her place at the University of Surrey to study international tourism and management with an A in maths, B in psychology and a distinction star in travel and tourism.

Head of sixth form Adam Ironside said: “This is yet another year where all of our Year 13 students have moved positively onto the next stage of their lives. Many will be going to universities around the country to study courses ranging from medicine to robotic engineering.

“Many others are embarking on high quality apprenticeships with companies and organisations such as Network Rail and BT. We are very proud of their achievements, and look forward to hearing about their future successes.”

Graham Scott, head of school, said: “I am delighted with these results. Yet again it shows that the students of Astley are able to produce outstanding results based on their hard work and excellent support from the staff. I wish all of those students leaving Astley the very best for the future. They have been a credit to the school and will go on to be successful in whatever they have chosen to do.”