GCSE RESULTS: Bede Academy, Blyth

The numbers added up for Rose Hutton and Eve Morrison, who achieved a clean sweep of top grade nines in vital subjects in today’s GCSEs.

The girls led the results at Bede Academy, in Blyth, where students, parents and staff are getting used to the new grading system for maths, English language and English literature, with a nine being

higher than the conventional A*.

Rose added her three nines to three A*s and four A grades, while Eve’s trio of nines completed a haul of two A*s and five As.

Top student Rose, who wil stay on at Bede’s sixth form to study art, media and maths, said: “I haven’t had time to think about the results because I’ve been doing National Citizen Service, but I did a bit above where I thought I would be.”

Eve added: “I warned my mam that I wouldn’t get my physics but I got an A and I cried after the English language exam but got a nine, so I’m really happy.”

Georgina Woods, whose brother Joseph was the academy’s first student to go to Oxford University, is emulating his success with one A*, six As, one nine and two eights, equivalent almost to an A*.

She said she liked the new numeric grading system: “I think it differentiates the levels better and gives people a chance to aim even higher.

“I’m looking forward to coming back and to start grafting in maths, chemistry and biology. I hope Joseph will be proud of me with these results.”

Matilda Robertson, with two A*s, three As, two Bs and one nine, one eight and one seven, and Leah Fitzsimmons, with three A*s, two As, two Bs and three sevens, were also celebrating.

The leading boys, with identical results, were Jacob Glendinning, who is hoping to study architecture at university, and science specialist Jack Williamson, who each achieved three A*s, three As, one B, two eights and one seven.

Talented pianist Jack Beall, who is well known at the academy for playing a key role in concerts and productions, achieved three A*s, two As, one B, one C, one nine, one eight and one seven.

Principal Gwyneth Evans said: “Despite an increase in the difficulty of examinations, we are delighted that Bede Academy has maintained the proportion of high grades, with students achieving 16 grade nines, compared with the national expectation of three grade nines per school.

“Our students have performed exceptionally well under the new grading system with some excellent results, which for most are a springboard to continuing to A-Levels in our sixth form. I want to thank parents for their hard work and commitment, and also our staff who consistently go above and beyond the call of duty.”