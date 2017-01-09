Pupils on board with soul station

It’s good to talk, as pupils in Bedlington have been finding out.

Bedlingtonshire Communtiy High School offered a Soul Space for youngsters to express themselves.

The initiative was carried out in partnership with the Hope Church in the town, setting up various ‘soul stations’ in a classroom.

Pupils were given the chance to explore their feelings, faith and spirituality, and talk to others about anything on their minds.

Students embraced the experience so much that the school is planning similar events later in the academic year.

Youngsters have also been helping out Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, with class 10EC collecting donations of blankets, duvets, food, treats and toys.

They were presented to staff from the shelter when they visited the school.