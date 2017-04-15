Egg-stra fun at club’s annual Easter event

An organisation supporting adults with learning disabilities had an egg-stra special celebration.

The Alligator Klub celebrated Easter early this year with their annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza.

It was held during their monthly Disco Nite at the Masonic Hall in Ashington.

The club, which has been operating for six years, is run by and for adults with learning disabilities, held in a safe and secure environment enabling those members to enjoy music, dance and make new friends.

Coun Avril Chisholm, current Ashington Town Mayor was invited along to judge the Easter Bonnets and various dance offs which took place on the night.

Coun Chisholm said she was delighted to be invited and thoroughly enjoyed the whole evening, even trying on the winning Easter Bonnet.

There were Easter Eggs galore which were both won and given out to everyone.

Members all had a fantastic time, including the opportunity of singing along during the Open Mic Session.

Pauline Thompson, who manages the Alligator Klub, and resident DJ Spikey thanked everyone who came along and made it yet another memorable evening.