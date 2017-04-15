Eggs-ellent response to appeal to help vulnerable children

Generous staff are helping bring some cheer to children this Easter.

Children’s charity Safe Families for Children has joined with staff from software company Safe to provide 200 Easter eggs to vulnerable North East children.

Donations have been pouring in over the last few weeks while staff at Sage have been getting behind the Easter egg appeal to support struggling families who may not have funds to buy an Easter treat this year.

Caroline Moore, people director – Northern Europe, Sage, said: “We’re delighted to support Safe Families for Children’s Easter egg collection, which follows on from the fantastic Christmas toy collection we helped with last year too.

“This is a wonderful local charity providing important support to families in our region.

“Sage is very passionate about doing business the right way and giving back to the communities in which we operate.”

In partnership with local authorities across the UK, Safe Families prevents children from needlessly being taken into the care system, improving life chances and saving thousands of pounds.

Safe Families for Children’s founder and chairman, Sir Peter Vardy said: “New reports on child poverty in the UK reaching its highest level since 2010 highlight that not every family has the financial recourse at the end of the month for even small non-necessities such as an Easter egg.

“As a charity, we see families struggling on a daily basis, and are keen to help where we can.

“A big thanks to Sage for their Easter egg fundraiser which will put chocolate eggs in the hands of 200 children in the North East.”