Bedlington, Blyth and Cramlington parks among best in Britain

A number of parks in South Northumberland have officially been named among the best in Britain.

Ridley Park in Blyth, Doctor Pit Park in Bedlington, Alexandra Park in Cramlington, and Plessey Woods Country Park have all been awarded prestigious Green Flag Awards by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

A play area at Dr Pit Park in Bedlington.

The award, now into its third decade, recognises the best parks and green spaces across the country, with a green flag flying overhead to boast the highest possible standards, maintanence and facilities.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for local services at Northumberland County Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted that so many of our parks have achieved Green Flag Awards from Keep Britain Tidy.

“They highlight and recognise that residents and visitors are benefiting from green spaces of the very highest quality.

“We are extremely grateful for the support and commitment of local people, parks users, friends groups, town and parish councils, volunteers and our own staff, who help to keep parks vibrant and extremely well-used. Everyone involved can be very proud.”

An area of Alexandra Park in Cramlington.

The more central parks, such as Alexandra Park, Ridley Park and Doctor Pit Park, were hailed for their wide range of facilities, the parks’ presentation and community engagement.

Meanwhile, rural areas, such as Plessey Woods, were praised by the judges for the closeness to nature and wildlife.