Environmental efforts rewarded

Schools in south east Northumberland were among those honoured at the LOVE Northumberland awards.

The recipients of the winner, runner-up and highly commended accolades at the ceremony in The Alnwick Garden that was hosted by historian and television presenter John Grundy also included groups, organisations and individuals.

Newsham Primary School in Blyth was runner-up in the Best Childrens Project category. Picture by Andrew Bryson.

The Grace Darling Campus of the Northumberland Church of England Academy (NCEA) in Newbiggin won the category for the Best School Recycling Project and the School Sustainable Travel Award went to Shanklea Primary School in Cramlington.

Best Children’s Project went to The Josephine Butler Primary Campus of the NCEA in Ashington for its Let Your Light Shine scheme. Newsham Primary School in Blyth was runner-up in this category.

A special litter picker award went to Oliver Jackson to recognise his efforts at the end of the Northumberland LIVE Event in Blyth.

In addition, Seaton Sluice Community Association was runner-up in the Best Urban Project category for Seaton Sluice in Bloom and the Friends of Lyne Dene/Groundwork North East entry (the Discover the Dene initiative that has transformed this area in Lynemouth) was runner-up in the Best New Project category.

The School Sustainable Travel Award went to Shanklea Primary School in Cramlington. Picture by Andrew Bryson.

Each winning entry received £250 and each runner-up £100 to go towards their project.

Coun Anthony Murray, civic head of the county council, said: “All of the shortlisted entries for the awards should be very proud of their work.”