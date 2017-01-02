Equipment for park

Children in Cramlington were all smiles when new play equipment was unveiled in Alexandra Park in time for the Christmas holidays.

A bowl style roundabout and a basket swing are the park’s latest additions. They will enhance play opportunities for children who are less mobile.

The equipment has been installed as part of an improvement project, funded by local ward councillor Allan Hepple through the members scheme for Northumberland county councillors.

Other works include two new picnic benches and safety and access improvements to the embankment slide.

An uneven pathway from the park to the multi-use games area and skate park has also been replaced with an accessible surface.

Coun Hepple said: “Local residents have been very supportive of this scheme.

“I wanted to ensure the park was more accessible and could be enjoyed by all young children, including those with limited mobility.

“I hope the new facilities will be enjoyed by local families for many years to come.”