EU supporters step up campaign

A Northumberland group, which opposes plans for Brexit, is stepping up its campaign.

Angels for Europe will be out on the streets of towns all over the county for one day every week until mid-December.

Members were in Ashington last week to gather opinions.

Organiser Bridget Gubbins said: “We were very interested in the range of views presented. Quite a few worried about immigration. One expressed the view that 30 per cent of EU migrants were terrorists, and another that they were taking all the jobs locally in the NHS. Another said that she was moving to Malta to live so that she can stay in the EU.

“A man who is working for a German company in Blyth thinks his job is likely to go. A young woman who had voted leave now regretted it, and said that her friends felt the same way.”

The results of the questionnaire will be sent to MP Ian Lavery.

Angels for Europe will be in Berwick on Saturday; Blyth on September 30; Ponteland on October 7; Morpeth on October 11; Bedlington on October 19; Newbiggin on November 4; and Cramlington on November 5.