Evan is drumming up music success

A youngster is celebrating after achieving success in a top regional music competition.

Evan Adamson, from South Beach, Blyth, has been playing the drums for three years under the tuition of Geoff Hutchinson, a Newcastle University teacher who lives in Blyth and seen nine of his pupils secure places at the prestigious Berkley School of Music in Boston, America.

Geoff entered Evan – a pupil at Valley Gardens Middle School in Whitley Bay – into Yamaha’s Future Beat countrywide search for a young drummer.

Entrants had to be no older than 18 and Evan – who was the youngest entrant taking part – beat more than 130 people to reach the final.

Evan’s delighted father Chris said: “This was Evan’s first competition, which he absolutely loved.

“He won a Yamaha drum pedal for reaching the final ten for the region.”