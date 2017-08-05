Event raises useful funds for school

Have your say

A successful summer fair was held before the end of term at Choppington Primary School to raise funds for important resources and equipment.

Organised by the Parents, Teachers and Friends Association, the attractions included fairground rides, a bouncy pirate ship, a fun picture frame and various stalls.

There was even a visit by a fire engine.

A number of local businesses and individuals provided prizes for the raffles and tombola. The event, which raised £717.66, was the first summer fair at the school in 10 years.

Headteacher Hilda Blythe, said: “We’re delighted with how it went and the level of support for the fair.

“It was a real community effort and I’m sure it will now become an annual event.

“This type of fund-raising is becoming more important as we’re having to cope with a reduced budget.”