Event’s a soaring success

Families flocked to a community event in Blyth.

The attractions outside The Golden Eagle included a bouncy castle, face painting and performances from the classes at Limitless Dance in Blyth. There were raffles and a barbecue, and candy floss and ice cream were available.

There were plenty of attractions for families to enjoy at the event outside The Golden Eagle pub.

In attendance were representatives of Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Northumbria Police and the British Army.

About 200 people came along and many of them stayed after 5pm to listen to a live singer, which went very well.

It was also an opportunity to show local residents the improvements that have been carried out at the pub since landlord Jim Brown took over in April.

Further events are being planned at The Golden Eagle for the weeks and months ahead.

There were plenty of attractions for families to enjoy at the event outside The Golden Eagle pub.

There were plenty of attractions for families to enjoy at the event outside The Golden Eagle pub.

There were plenty of attractions for families to enjoy at the event outside The Golden Eagle pub.