Event was out of this world and competition win is good news for twins

Ashington Library is among those in Northumberland that have held fun half-term Books and Art sessions.

On Tuesday morning, there were activities based on the story Man on the Moon with artist Bernadette Koranteng.

Community artist Louisa Jackson with Lucy and William Lowery at the workshop in Ashington Library. Picture by Jane Coltman.

The children who went along to the library, located within Ashington Leisure Centre, designed alien characters and created a pop-up booklet.

At the same time, there was a workshop led by community artist Louisa Jackson.

Other half-term sessions that have taken place in Northumberland this week include Black Cats and Fireworks and Spooktacular Crafts.

Meanwhile, mum of twins Samantha Baird, from Ashington, was the lucky winner of the Northumberland Libraries Facebook competition to win a bundle of colourful books for pre-schoolers.

Georgia and Abigail Baird enjoy looking at their new books with Linda Alderson from Ashington Library. Picture by Jane Coltman

It was part of the celebrations for the recent Libraries Week, which showcased the wide range of services offered to communities by their local library.

Samantha says her daughters, Abigail and Georgia, are really enjoying their books and both she and the girls are delighted that they can have free access to a plethora of books at Ashington Library.