Events getting people back on their bikes are a success

A series of events are being held to help people get back on their bike.

The first of three free Enjoy the Passion of Cycling events saw a total of 15 people taking part.

Organisers were on hand to provide all the necessary equipment before they set off on a safe flat route.

After the ride there was a short demonstration on cycle maintenance before participants enjoyed refreshments, cakes and a goodie bag of cycling equipment.

One of the participants said: “It was a brilliant day out.

“A fabulous cycle journey from Ashington to Newbiggin and back.

“Thoroughly enjoyed the day and a bike thank you to the staff at Watbike. Keep up the good work. I will definitely be coming back.”

Colin Hall, of Watbike, said: “Cycling could be just the thing to save you money and keep you fit.”

The next event takes place on June 14. Places are limited to 15 per session.

To book a place call (01670) 522999.

For more on Watbike visit www.watbus.org.uk/watbike